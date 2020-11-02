A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 29, 2020. Photo Reuters A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 29, 2020. Photo Reuters
A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 29, 2020. Photo Reuters
Business /  Companies

Ant Group affirms pledge to embrace supervision, stable innovation in regulatory meeting before world’s largest IPO debut

  • Four Chinese regulators, led by the central bank, met Ant Group’s controlling shareholder Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing and chief executive Simon Hu, according to the securities regulator
  • The fintech company said it would implement “opinions” from the meeting to provide inclusive service, and help improve people’s livelihood

Topic |   Ant Group
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:26pm, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 29, 2020. Photo Reuters A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 29, 2020. Photo Reuters
A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 29, 2020. Photo Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE