A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 29, 2020. Photo Reuters
Ant Group affirms pledge to embrace supervision, stable innovation in regulatory meeting before world’s largest IPO debut
- Four Chinese regulators, led by the central bank, met Ant Group’s controlling shareholder Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing and chief executive Simon Hu, according to the securities regulator
- The fintech company said it would implement “opinions” from the meeting to provide inclusive service, and help improve people’s livelihood
Topic | Ant Group
A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province on October 29, 2020. Photo Reuters