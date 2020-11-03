An employee walks past a graphic of the Ant Group’s mascot at their office in Hong Kong. The world's largest fintech company is raising more than US$39 billion in a massive dual public offering. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong Indexes’ new rule will allow Ant Group to swiftly join its China gauge
- Ant could join the China Enterprises Index as soon as the market close of November 18, if the company’s market value ranks within the top 10 of current members
- The new rules make the China gauge ‘more representative’, says Hang Seng Indexes director
