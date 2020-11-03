The app download page for Ant Group's Alipay digital payment service arranged on a smartphone in Hangzhou on Monday, November 2, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong may sell bills to mop up excess cash sloshing in the city’s financial system after Ant’s record-breaking stock sale
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the de facto central bank, has had buy up US$24.6 billion of US dollars in October to weaken the local currency and bring it back within a trading band
- The retail portion of Ant Group’s stock sale attracted HK$1.3 trillion in orders, more than 390 times the initial supply
