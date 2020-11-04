‘Butler’ services of Country Garden. Photo: Sohu ‘Butler’ services of Country Garden. Photo: Sohu
‘Butler’ services of Country Garden. Photo: Sohu
Business /  Companies

From food delivery to babysitting, Chinese home builders turn to ‘butler’ services to boost revenues amid weak sales

  • As the threat of Covid-19 infection keeps more people indoors, indebted developers are increasingly relying on the so-called butler services of their property management units to bring in some much-needed cash
  • Many developers, including Country Garden and Poly Property, have been spinning off their services arms and raising capital by listing them separately

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Butler’ services of Country Garden. Photo: Sohu ‘Butler’ services of Country Garden. Photo: Sohu
‘Butler’ services of Country Garden. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE