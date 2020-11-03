Four Chinese regulatory bodies, led by the People’s Bank of China, held a meeting yesterday with the top executives of Ant. Photo: AP Four Chinese regulatory bodies, led by the People’s Bank of China, held a meeting yesterday with the top executives of Ant. Photo: AP
Market operators foil world’s largest dual listing by delaying Ant Group’s Shanghai and Hong Kong trading debut

  • The listing of Ant Group’s shares on Shanghai’s Star Market and Hong Kong’s stock exchange, originally scheduled for November 5, will be temporarily halted, the two exchange operators said
  • The business environment in which the world’s largest fintech company operates in has undergone “significant changes,” the Shanghai Stock Exchange said

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 10:21pm, 3 Nov, 2020

