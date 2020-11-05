Cellnex equipment at a site in Madrid. If the deal goes ahead, it will allow the company to enter new markets such as Austria, Denmark and Sweden. Photo: Reuters Cellnex equipment at a site in Madrid. If the deal goes ahead, it will allow the company to enter new markets such as Austria, Denmark and Sweden. Photo: Reuters
Cellnex equipment at a site in Madrid. If the deal goes ahead, it will allow the company to enter new markets such as Austria, Denmark and Sweden. Photo: Reuters
Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison poised to sell European cell tower business to Barcelona-based Cellnex in US$11.7 billion deal

  • The company is in advanced talks to sell 29,100 tower sites in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland
  • If it goes through, the transaction will be the largest in the history of Cellnex, boosting its towers footprint by about 40 per cent

Pearl Liu
Updated: 7:00am, 5 Nov, 2020

