Shanghai Green Valley’s GV-971 therapy received Chinese regulatory approval last November, becoming the first approval worldwide in 17 years for a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News
Chinese drug maker Shanghai Green Valley launching US trial of Alzheimer’s treatment as it seeks global legitimacy
- The US$600 million global phase three trial aims to sign up 2,046 people across China, US and Europe, with the first 600 expected to join in next six months
- The US FDA in April gave the nod to conduct large-scale trials on Green Valley’s treatment known as GV-971
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
Shanghai Green Valley’s GV-971 therapy received Chinese regulatory approval last November, becoming the first approval worldwide in 17 years for a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News