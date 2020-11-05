Shanghai Green Valley’s GV-971 therapy received Chinese regulatory approval last November, becoming the first approval worldwide in 17 years for a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News Shanghai Green Valley’s GV-971 therapy received Chinese regulatory approval last November, becoming the first approval worldwide in 17 years for a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News
Shanghai Green Valley’s GV-971 therapy received Chinese regulatory approval last November, becoming the first approval worldwide in 17 years for a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News
Business /  Companies

Chinese drug maker Shanghai Green Valley launching US trial of Alzheimer’s treatment as it seeks global legitimacy

  • The US$600 million global phase three trial aims to sign up 2,046 people across China, US and Europe, with the first 600 expected to join in next six months
  • The US FDA in April gave the nod to conduct large-scale trials on Green Valley’s treatment known as GV-971

Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:16pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai Green Valley’s GV-971 therapy received Chinese regulatory approval last November, becoming the first approval worldwide in 17 years for a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News Shanghai Green Valley’s GV-971 therapy received Chinese regulatory approval last November, becoming the first approval worldwide in 17 years for a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News
Shanghai Green Valley’s GV-971 therapy received Chinese regulatory approval last November, becoming the first approval worldwide in 17 years for a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s. Photo: Handout via Xinhua News
READ FULL ARTICLE