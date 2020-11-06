Total sales at Circle K rose 7 per cent year on year in the first half of 2020 to HK$2.36 billion. Photo: Getty Images Total sales at Circle K rose 7 per cent year on year in the first half of 2020 to HK$2.36 billion. Photo: Getty Images
Total sales at Circle K rose 7 per cent year on year in the first half of 2020 to HK$2.36 billion. Photo: Getty Images
Li & Fung unit to sell 340 Hong Kong Circle K stores to Canadian convenience store giant ACT for US$361 million

  • Quebec-based ACT founded the Circle K brand in 1951, and it was brought to Hong Kong by Li & Fung in 1985
  • Net gains from the sale will be delivered as a special cash dividend of HK$3.85 per share, Convenience Retail Asia says

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Nov, 2020

