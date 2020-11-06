Total sales at Circle K rose 7 per cent year on year in the first half of 2020 to HK$2.36 billion. Photo: Getty Images
Li & Fung unit to sell 340 Hong Kong Circle K stores to Canadian convenience store giant ACT for US$361 million
- Quebec-based ACT founded the Circle K brand in 1951, and it was brought to Hong Kong by Li & Fung in 1985
- Net gains from the sale will be delivered as a special cash dividend of HK$3.85 per share, Convenience Retail Asia says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Total sales at Circle K rose 7 per cent year on year in the first half of 2020 to HK$2.36 billion. Photo: Getty Images