The logo of Bytedance at its office in Beijing on July 7, 2020. Photo Reuters The logo of Bytedance at its office in Beijing on July 7, 2020. Photo Reuters
ByteDance seeks to raise cash, in a deal that values TikTok’s parent at US$180 billion even as it seeks to avert ban in the United States

  • The Chinese company is in talks with a group of investors including Sequoia over funding that would boost its valuation to US$180 billion, according to people familiar with the matter
  • ByteDance could then start preparing some of its biggest assets including Douyin and Toutiao for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong

Topic |   IPO
Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Nov, 2020

