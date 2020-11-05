The logo of Bytedance at its office in Beijing on July 7, 2020. Photo Reuters
ByteDance seeks to raise cash, in a deal that values TikTok’s parent at US$180 billion even as it seeks to avert ban in the United States
- The Chinese company is in talks with a group of investors including Sequoia over funding that would boost its valuation to US$180 billion, according to people familiar with the matter
- ByteDance could then start preparing some of its biggest assets including Douyin and Toutiao for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong
Topic | IPO
The logo of Bytedance at its office in Beijing on July 7, 2020. Photo Reuters