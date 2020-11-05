Kuaishou’s karaoke store in Guangzhou where customers can either sing on a public stage or entertain themselves in a sound-proof cubicle equipped with a screen, microphones and earphones. Photo: Handout
Kuaishou files for Hong Kong IPO as world’s second-biggest short video app joins march of Chinese tech companies to raise funds
- Kuaishou Technology, the second-largest short video platform in the world, filed for IPO in Hong Kong
- The IPO came as Chinese companies are seeking elsewhere to list amid the increased tensions between the world’s two largest economies
Topic | IPO
