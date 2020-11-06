A bank clerk counts 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing on April 13, 2016. Photo: Reuters A bank clerk counts 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing on April 13, 2016. Photo: Reuters
China’s central banker remind the global markets that the yuan’s challenge to the US dollar is still very much on

  • People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said that promoting broader use of the yuan will continue alongside the opening of markets
  • Policymakers will remove obstacles that stand in the way of broader use of the currency with steady liberalisation of the capital account, increasing yuan exchange-rate flexibility and improving liquidity in the bond market, another official said

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:13am, 6 Nov, 2020

