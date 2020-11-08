A virtually empty bar in Shanghai before full lockdown, as people steer clear of crowded spaces for fear of catching Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus lockdowns sent Chinese drinkers looking online for beer – Budweiser APAC came out on top in the race to get it to them
- The regional arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev Group, which owns brands such as Corona and Stella Artois, saw double-digit growth in e-commerce sales this year, CEO Jan Craps said
- Its success online is owed in part to its dominance of China’s premium beer market, say analysts, who expect that to persist for years to come
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A virtually empty bar in Shanghai before full lockdown, as people steer clear of crowded spaces for fear of catching Covid-19. Photo: Reuters