exclusive | Fosun hopes to launch BioNTech and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in China at the same time as US and Europe, Guo Guangchang says
- The mRNA vaccine has been developed by German next-generation immunotherapy company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer
- Fosun has agreed to pay up to US$135 million towards the vaccine’s development and for exclusive rights for China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau
