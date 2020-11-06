The mRNA vaccine candidate developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. Photo: Handout The mRNA vaccine candidate developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. Photo: Handout
The mRNA vaccine candidate developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

exclusive | Fosun hopes to launch BioNTech and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in China at the same time as US and Europe, Guo Guangchang says

  • The mRNA vaccine has been developed by German next-generation immunotherapy company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer
  • Fosun has agreed to pay up to US$135 million towards the vaccine’s development and for exclusive rights for China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau

Topic |   Fosun Group
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The mRNA vaccine candidate developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. Photo: Handout The mRNA vaccine candidate developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. Photo: Handout
The mRNA vaccine candidate developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE