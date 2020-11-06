Li Auto says SUVs produced after June 1 have already been equipped with an upgraded version of the faulty component. Photo: Handout Li Auto says SUVs produced after June 1 have already been equipped with an upgraded version of the faulty component. Photo: Handout
Li Auto says SUVs produced after June 1 have already been equipped with an upgraded version of the faulty component. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Nasdaq-listed Chinese electric carmaker Li Auto apologises for passing off recall of 10,469 Li ONEs as ‘upgrade’ offer

  • Facing the problem and solving it efficiently is the way to take, company says
  • Li Auto faced a backlash after it said on November 1 that it was offering to ‘upgrade’ a component

Topic |   Electric cars
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 11:28pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Auto says SUVs produced after June 1 have already been equipped with an upgraded version of the faulty component. Photo: Handout Li Auto says SUVs produced after June 1 have already been equipped with an upgraded version of the faulty component. Photo: Handout
Li Auto says SUVs produced after June 1 have already been equipped with an upgraded version of the faulty component. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE