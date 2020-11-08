Genting’s World Dream started its ‘Super Seacation’ sailings on Friday. Photo: Martin Chan Genting’s World Dream started its ‘Super Seacation’ sailings on Friday. Photo: Martin Chan
Cruise operator Genting Hong Kong aims to resume China services with ‘cruises to nowhere’ from Sanya by year-end

  • Company resumed service in Singapore with World Dream starting ‘Super Seacation’ sailings on Friday
  • It has been in discussions with the Hong Kong government as well about resuming business

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 10:13am, 8 Nov, 2020

