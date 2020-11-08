Cha’s family is best known for developing Discovery Bay on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island. Photo: Roy Issa
Payson Cha, prominent Hong Kong tycoon and chairman of conglomerate HKR International, dies of cancer at 77
- Cha was a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference between 1993 and 2013
- The Cha family was valued at US$2.6 billion by Forbes in 2018
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
Cha’s family is best known for developing Discovery Bay on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island. Photo: Roy Issa