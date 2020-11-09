A Chinese citizen undergoes a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Genscript Biotech has developed a rapid test kit that can detect neutralising antibodies in a person and can be completed in an hour. Photo: AFP
Genscript Biotech shares surge after US regulator approves use of Covid-19 neutralising antibodies test kit
- Company claims its cPass kit is the first commercially available test to specifically detect neutralising antibodies without the use of live virus
- Tests can be completed in an hour and does not require biosafety containment, Genscript says
