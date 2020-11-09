Cityplaza One, an office and shopping development in Quarry Bay, was sold by Swire Properties. Photo: May Tse Cityplaza One, an office and shopping development in Quarry Bay, was sold by Swire Properties. Photo: May Tse
Swire Properties sells Cityplaza One office tower for HK$9.85 billion (US$1.27 billion) after its parent posted first interim loss in half a century

  • The price translates to HK$15,609 per square foot, which is 18 per cent lower than what Swire earned two years ago when it sold two neighbouring towers
  • Gaw Capital, a Hong Kong-based private equity firm, confirmed it had bought the 23-year-old tower through a fund under its management, and consortium partners including the UK’s Schroder Pamfleet

Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:28pm, 9 Nov, 2020

