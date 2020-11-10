The mainland Chinese economy, a lone bright spot worldwide, expanded 4.9 per cent in the third quarter. Photo: EPA-EFE The mainland Chinese economy, a lone bright spot worldwide, expanded 4.9 per cent in the third quarter. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Companies

China’s commercial property deals will double in value to almost US$100 billion by 2030, CBRE predicts

  • The property services giant forecasts that the transaction value could top 650 billion yuan (US$98.3 billion) in 2030, more than twice the current level
  • Growth will be driven by an increase in capital from insurers, the emergence of more investment funds and the creation of real estate investment trusts

Topic |   China property
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:45am, 10 Nov, 2020

