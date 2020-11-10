Some of Suning’s private bonds were quoted at prices as low as 70 yuan in the past month, according to traders. Photo: Jamie Carter
Suning founder Zhang Jindong who helped Evergrande avoid cash crunch faces reality check from bond market
- Prices of bonds issued by Zhang’s companies have plunged to record lows after he decided not to demand repayment of a US$3 billion investment in Evergrande
- Suning group has to repay about US$4.3 billion in bond maturities by the end of 2021, including its largest monthly repayment on record in December
Topic | Bonds
