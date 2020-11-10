Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications, takes part in a bell ringing ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on April 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Zoom, Netflix, FedEx executives’ fortunes slump as Pfizer’s vaccine hits shares of Covid-19 lockdown winners
- Eric Yuan, the founder of Zoom, saw his net worth drop by US$5.1 billion after the video conferencing firm’s shares sank 17 per cent on Monday
- Peloton founder John Foley, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and FedEx chairman Fred Smith see their net worth shrink by at least US$250 million
Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications, takes part in a bell ringing ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on April 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters