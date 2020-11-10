A Chinese investor uses his smartphone as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 19, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China uses red to denote gains and advances, green to indicate declines and losses. Photo: AP
World’s largest hedge fund is doing far better in China than elsewhere, as Dalio’s Bridgewater returns 22 per cent to investors
- Bridgewater Associates raised about 900 million yuan for its second China fund in September, doubling its assets
- Bridgewater’s All Weather China strategy fund boasted an annualised return of about 22 per cent for the 22 months from inception to the end of July
Topic | Wealth management
A Chinese investor uses his smartphone as he monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 19, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China uses red to denote gains and advances, green to indicate declines and losses. Photo: AP