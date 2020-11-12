WeWork, headquartered in New York, has been giving up its spaces in Hong Kong, and presently has eight locations. Photo: AFP
Shared office space giant IWG takes up rival WeWork’s vacated space at Harbour City, TST, as competitors withdraw from Hong Kong
- It is the second time this year the Swiss flexible workspace giant has swooped on a space vacated by its American rival as it bets on Hong Kong
- IWG’s expansion is in preparation for a time when the pandemic is over but businesses remain cautious of allocating more capital for office space, say analysts
Topic | Office rental
WeWork, headquartered in New York, has been giving up its spaces in Hong Kong, and presently has eight locations. Photo: AFP