Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese real estate platform Beike, says that initial challenges pave the way for long-term success. Photo: Handout
How is Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese property site Beike that is yet to make a profit, worth US$20 billion?
- Shares of KE Holdings, the company behind Beike, have more than tripled since a New York listing in August, pushing Zuo Hui’s fortune to US$20.5 billion
- Beike has 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles, according to its website
Topic | China property
