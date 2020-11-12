Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese real estate platform Beike, says that initial challenges pave the way for long-term success. Photo: Handout Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese real estate platform Beike, says that initial challenges pave the way for long-term success. Photo: Handout
Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese real estate platform Beike, says that initial challenges pave the way for long-term success. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

How is Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese property site Beike that is yet to make a profit, worth US$20 billion?

  • Shares of KE Holdings, the company behind Beike, have more than tripled since a New York listing in August, pushing Zuo Hui’s fortune to US$20.5 billion
  • Beike has﻿ 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles, according to its website

Topic |   China property
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:18pm, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese real estate platform Beike, says that initial challenges pave the way for long-term success. Photo: Handout Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese real estate platform Beike, says that initial challenges pave the way for long-term success. Photo: Handout
Zuo Hui, founder of Chinese real estate platform Beike, says that initial challenges pave the way for long-term success. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE