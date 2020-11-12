A sign for STAR Market, China's new Nasdaq-style tech board, in Shanghai on July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
CosMX, battery supplier to Dell and HP, seeks US$490 million IPO in Shanghai as Star Market looks beyond Ant Group’s halt
- CosMX plans to raise 3.25 billion yuan (US$490 million) through selling 158 million shares in Shanghai at 20.56 yuan per share
- The valuation prices the company at 46 times its estimated 2020 earnings, according to its prospectus
