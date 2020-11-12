Xpeng Motors’ third-quarter revenue was boosted by strong sales of its P7 model. Photo: vogel.com.cna
Chinese carmakers ride rising share prices, sales to challenge global bigwigs
- BYD was the world’s fourth-largest automobile company in terms of market value as of November 5, according to a report by China Merchants Securities
- Xpeng Motors reports more than 342 per cent increase in third-quarter revenue
Topic | Autos
