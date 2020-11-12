Burberry is famous for its trench coats and check patterns. Photo: Reuters
British fashion house Burberry expects to emerge from coronavirus sales slump soon as young Chinese drive sales recovery
- The luxury clothes maker saw double-digit sales growth in China from July to September, helping put it back on track to return to company-wide growth by October
- Other major fashion brands, such as Prada and LVMH, have also relied on continued strong performance in China to offset the impact of Covid-19
Burberry is famous for its trench coats and check patterns. Photo: Reuters