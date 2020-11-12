The company said it will sell 25,000 tower sites in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock The company said it will sell 25,000 tower sites in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock
The company said it will sell 25,000 tower sites in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Companies

Li Ka-shing’s CK Hutchison sells its European wireless towers to Spain’s Cellnex for US$11.7 billion

  • The company, which is run by Li’s son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, will sell 25,000 tower sites in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland, it announced late on Thursday
  • The firm said it is considering using some of the proceeds for share buy-back programmes, which would boost the price of its stock

Topic |   Li Ka-shing
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 10:40pm, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The company said it will sell 25,000 tower sites in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock The company said it will sell 25,000 tower sites in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock
The company said it will sell 25,000 tower sites in the UK, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Ireland. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE