Plant-based egg maker Eat Just eyes Asia, bets consumers will ditch animal protein

  • More people will consume plant-based eggs than chicken eggs, with Asia emerging as a huge market for this substitute, says Eat Just’s CEO Josh Tetrick
  • The faux-egg maker backed by Li Ka-shing is building a US$120 million plant-protein facility in Singapore, the company’s first in Asia

Peggy Sito
Updated: 11:53am, 15 Nov, 2020

Made entirely from plants, Just Egg Folded and Just Egg Pourable are free of cholesterol and use less water than conventional eggs. Photo: TNS
