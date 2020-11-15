Made entirely from plants, Just Egg Folded and Just Egg Pourable are free of cholesterol and use less water than conventional eggs. Photo: TNS
Plant-based egg maker Eat Just eyes Asia, bets consumers will ditch animal protein
- More people will consume plant-based eggs than chicken eggs, with Asia emerging as a huge market for this substitute, says Eat Just’s CEO Josh Tetrick
- The faux-egg maker backed by Li Ka-shing is building a US$120 million plant-protein facility in Singapore, the company’s first in Asia
