Potential home buyers line up at the sales office of The Pavilia Farm in Tsuen Wan during the second day of the sale on October 26. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New World’s The Pavilia Farm project sells out in Tai Wai for the fourth straight weekend as Hong Kong’s home buyers return for fear of missing out
- New World sold all 343 flats at The Pavilia Farm as of 6:30pm
- The developer chalked up HK$3.9 billion in receipts from today’s sale, according to a statement by New World
Topic | Asia housing and property
