An elderly man wearing a protective mask rides an escalator inside an empty shopping centre in Quezon City, Manila in May during a lockdown. Photo: AP
Philippine mall titan accelerates shift to ‘omni-channel’ sales to replicate success in China-style retailing approach

  • Sales of tenants in SM’s malls will be back to 2019’s level by the third quarter of next year, a top executive predicts
  • SM has 75 shopping centres in the Philippines and eight in China, and plans to add five more in 2021

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:41pm, 15 Nov, 2020

