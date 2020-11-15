An investor looking at stock prices in a Shanghai brokerage. Vaccine breakthrough has helped fuel global stocks last week. Photo: AP
Asia’s improving earnings scorecard is failing to boost stock prices as Covid-19 effects linger
- Companies in the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index have delivered an aggregate positive earnings surprise of 7.7 per cent so far
- The lack of impact suggests this is really ‘a matter of longer than expected Covid-19 effects,’ says IG Asia analyst Jingyi Pan
Topic | Stocks
An investor looking at stock prices in a Shanghai brokerage. Vaccine breakthrough has helped fuel global stocks last week. Photo: AP