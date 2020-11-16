A worker is seen at a lithium battery manufacturing plant for automotive use in Tangshan, north China's Hebei province, in April 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese lithium producer plunges on cash crunch in reminder of missteps from debt-funded global expansion
- Tianqi Lithium, a Sichuan-based lithium producer says it may not be able to repay a US$1.88 billion loan this month
- Loan helped fund the company’s US$4.1 billion acquisition of Chilean producer SQM in May 2018, just before lithium prices crashed
