A worker is seen at a lithium battery manufacturing plant for automotive use in Tangshan, north China's Hebei province, in April 2019. Photo: Xinhua A worker is seen at a lithium battery manufacturing plant for automotive use in Tangshan, north China's Hebei province, in April 2019. Photo: Xinhua
A worker is seen at a lithium battery manufacturing plant for automotive use in Tangshan, north China's Hebei province, in April 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Companies

Chinese lithium producer plunges on cash crunch in reminder of missteps from debt-funded global expansion

  • Tianqi Lithium, a Sichuan-based lithium producer says it may not be able to repay a US$1.88 billion loan this month
  • Loan helped fund the company’s US$4.1 billion acquisition of Chilean producer SQM in May 2018, just before lithium prices crashed

Topic |   Bonds
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 4:10pm, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker is seen at a lithium battery manufacturing plant for automotive use in Tangshan, north China's Hebei province, in April 2019. Photo: Xinhua A worker is seen at a lithium battery manufacturing plant for automotive use in Tangshan, north China's Hebei province, in April 2019. Photo: Xinhua
A worker is seen at a lithium battery manufacturing plant for automotive use in Tangshan, north China's Hebei province, in April 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE