The proposal from HKEX would cut the waiting time between the pricing of an IPO and the trading debut of the shares. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock exchange aims to modernise IPO process, slashing times for debutants to list as it strives to protect global crown
- Proposed new electronic platform would shorten the gap between an IPO being priced and its trading debut from five business days to just one day
- The proposal by the stock exchange operator would improve market efficiency and reduce risks, according to analysts
