The proposal from HKEX would cut the waiting time between the pricing of an IPO and the trading debut of the shares. Photo: Reuters The proposal from HKEX would cut the waiting time between the pricing of an IPO and the trading debut of the shares. Photo: Reuters
The proposal from HKEX would cut the waiting time between the pricing of an IPO and the trading debut of the shares. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong stock exchange aims to modernise IPO process, slashing times for debutants to list as it strives to protect global crown

  • Proposed new electronic platform would shorten the gap between an IPO being priced and its trading debut from five business days to just one day
  • The proposal by the stock exchange operator would improve market efficiency and reduce risks, according to analysts

Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:15pm, 16 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The proposal from HKEX would cut the waiting time between the pricing of an IPO and the trading debut of the shares. Photo: Reuters The proposal from HKEX would cut the waiting time between the pricing of an IPO and the trading debut of the shares. Photo: Reuters
The proposal from HKEX would cut the waiting time between the pricing of an IPO and the trading debut of the shares. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE