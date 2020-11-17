Some 3.75 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Hong Kong so far this year since the start of outbreak. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire Some 3.75 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Hong Kong so far this year since the start of outbreak. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong coronavirus test kit maker Phase Scientific partners with local laboratory to offer quicker, cheaper kit

  • Phase Scientific International, a start-up backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, ties up with ONCO Medical Laboratory to offer Covid-19 tests
  • PSI’s chairman says the company’s patented methodology can improve the accuracy of its biological diagnostic tests

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:51am, 17 Nov, 2020

