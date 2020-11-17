Workers sorting out packages at a centre in Lianyungang in eastern Jiangsu province on November 11 during the record-breaking Singles' Day shopping spree. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba says Singles’ Day record sales show resilience in economy as firm seeks to turn future editions into ‘fun-filled’ event
- Alibaba to focus more on turning future 11.11 editions into ‘fun-filled’ event, less on breaking records, chairman and CEO Zhang says
- The 10-day gala this year generated US$75.8 billion of gross sales, breaking last year’s record by 26 per cent
