Aerial view of a residential building on Peak Road, a wealthy residential enclave in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa Aerial view of a residential building on Peak Road, a wealthy residential enclave in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Business /  Companies

Hey big spenders! Wheelock banks on China’s tycoons to reset benchmark prices for Peak villas in Hong Kong’s wealthiest enclave

  • Developer to put eight exclusive villas at 77-79 Peak Road in the first half next year, a top executive says in Post interview
  • Current record held by Shenzhen property tycoon Chen Hongtian when he paid HK$182,370 per sq ft for 15 Gough Hill Road in 2016

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:30am, 18 Nov, 2020

