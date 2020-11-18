Aerial view of a residential building on Peak Road, a wealthy residential enclave in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Hey big spenders! Wheelock banks on China’s tycoons to reset benchmark prices for Peak villas in Hong Kong’s wealthiest enclave
- Developer to put eight exclusive villas at 77-79 Peak Road in the first half next year, a top executive says in Post interview
- Current record held by Shenzhen property tycoon Chen Hongtian when he paid HK$182,370 per sq ft for 15 Gough Hill Road in 2016
Topic | Hong Kong property
Aerial view of a residential building on Peak Road, a wealthy residential enclave in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa