A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the People’s Republic of China’s founding in October. Trump’s executive order has prompted JPMorgan to exclude new bonds from sanctioned issuers from its indexes. Photo: Xinhua
JPMorgan to exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms in bond indexes after Trump’s executive order
- JPMorgan says its indexes include 72 securities linked to sanctioned Chinese companies
- Family of Asian credit indexes or JACI is expected to be most impacted with a combined weight of 3.7 per cent
Topic | JPMorgan Chase
A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the People’s Republic of China’s founding in October. Trump’s executive order has prompted JPMorgan to exclude new bonds from sanctioned issuers from its indexes. Photo: Xinhua