Hong Kong and Singapore have established the world’s first ‘travel bubble’, allowing residents to travel without the mandatory two-week quarantine. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong and Singapore have established the world’s first ‘travel bubble’, allowing residents to travel without the mandatory two-week quarantine. Photo: Reuters
After summer blighted by coronavirus, aviation and travel industries face harsh winter, warns boss of AirAsia’s booking app

  • Signs of recovery in Asia offer a glimmer of hope to aviation and tourism sectors devastated by travel restrictions, says Karen Chan, CEO of the low-cost carrier’s mobile app
  • Globally, 43 commercial airlines had gone under this year as of October, according to travel data firm Cirium

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 5:19pm, 18 Nov, 2020

