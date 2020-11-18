Hong Kong and Singapore have established the world’s first ‘travel bubble’, allowing residents to travel without the mandatory two-week quarantine. Photo: Reuters
After summer blighted by coronavirus, aviation and travel industries face harsh winter, warns boss of AirAsia’s booking app
- Signs of recovery in Asia offer a glimmer of hope to aviation and tourism sectors devastated by travel restrictions, says Karen Chan, CEO of the low-cost carrier’s mobile app
- Globally, 43 commercial airlines had gone under this year as of October, according to travel data firm Cirium
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong and Singapore have established the world’s first ‘travel bubble’, allowing residents to travel without the mandatory two-week quarantine. Photo: Reuters