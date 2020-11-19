James Wu, co-founder of Maxim’s, died last month aged 98. Photo: Edward Wong
James Wu, co-founder of Hong Kong’s biggest restaurant group Maxim’s, targeted during protests, dies aged 98
- Starting out as a single restaurant in Central in 1956, Maxim’s now has over 1,700 outlets and 24,000 staff
- James Wu’s daughter, Annie Wu Suk-ching, spoke out against the anti-government protesters, resulting in many of Maxim’s cafes and restaurants being vandalised
