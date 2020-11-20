Shenzhen skyline seen on August 4, 2019. Sino Group will invite start-ups to test their innovations for applications in building management within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg Shenzhen skyline seen on August 4, 2019. Sino Group will invite start-ups to test their innovations for applications in building management within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen skyline seen on August 4, 2019. Sino Group will invite start-ups to test their innovations for applications in building management within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Sino Group pushes for innovative ideas in building management to fight Covid-19, support well-being in Greater Bay Area

  • The coronavirus has quickened real estate owners’ adoption of proptech as demand for health safety grows
  • Sino Group to partner Ping An Tech in programme to spur ideas from start-ups

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 11:00am, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen skyline seen on August 4, 2019. Sino Group will invite start-ups to test their innovations for applications in building management within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg Shenzhen skyline seen on August 4, 2019. Sino Group will invite start-ups to test their innovations for applications in building management within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen skyline seen on August 4, 2019. Sino Group will invite start-ups to test their innovations for applications in building management within the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE