Sa Sa reported a loss of HK$242 million for the six months ended September, compared to HK$36.5 million a year ago. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong retailers Sa Sa and TSL Jewellery shift focus to e-commerce, mainland China to survive coronavirus pandemic
- To grow its flagging sales, Sa Sa has tapped e-commerce platforms and plans to use WeChat mini-program to interact with mainland customers
- TSL makes greater use of online channels, sets up live streams to interact with younger consumers and boosts cooperation with Chinese influencers
Topic | Retailing
