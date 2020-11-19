Sa Sa reported a loss of HK$242 million for the six months ended September, compared to HK$36.5 million a year ago. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Sa Sa reported a loss of HK$242 million for the six months ended September, compared to HK$36.5 million a year ago. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sa Sa reported a loss of HK$242 million for the six months ended September, compared to HK$36.5 million a year ago. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong retailers Sa Sa and TSL Jewellery shift focus to e-commerce, mainland China to survive coronavirus pandemic

  • To grow its flagging sales, Sa Sa has tapped e-commerce platforms and plans to use WeChat mini-program to interact with mainland customers
  • TSL makes greater use of online channels, sets up live streams to interact with younger consumers and boosts cooperation with Chinese influencers

Topic |   Retailing
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:44pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sa Sa reported a loss of HK$242 million for the six months ended September, compared to HK$36.5 million a year ago. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Sa Sa reported a loss of HK$242 million for the six months ended September, compared to HK$36.5 million a year ago. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sa Sa reported a loss of HK$242 million for the six months ended September, compared to HK$36.5 million a year ago. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE