People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus walk across a street in Beijing on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Photo: Andy Wong
China deepens probes into the roles of rating agency, banks and brokers after AAA-rated Yongcheng Coal’s bond went bust
- Industrial Bank, China Everbright Bank, Zhongyuan Bank, China Chengxin International Credit Rating and Xigema Certified Public Accountants are being probed for alleged irregularities, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors said
- Haitong Securities was earlier this week also put under investigation
Topic | Bonds
