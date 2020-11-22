From the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to the cancellation of sports leagues in different countries, many sports related disputes have arisen, say lawyers. Photo: dpa
Hong Kong should position itself as a hub for sports-dispute resolution services amid rising demand, say lawyers
- With many events being held in Asia, there is a lot of scope for law firms to offer mediation and resolution services, according to Addleshaw Goddard
- The government is considering setting up a dedicated scheme for sports dispute resolution, which may cover both mediation and arbitration
