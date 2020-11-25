Carson Block, founder and director of Muddy Waters Research, speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
The ‘insane alpha’ of Muddy Waters’ Carson Block fades in a bad year where all bets are off for short sellers
- Recent calls to unload shares of GSX Techedu, TAL Education Group and Joyy backfired after the stocks rallied following brief dips
- The result has been a grim year of shorting China equities for Block, who earned his reputation following successful bets against companies like Noble Group and Sino-Forest
Topic | Short selling
Carson Block, founder and director of Muddy Waters Research, speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg