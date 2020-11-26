Workers are busy on the production lines at the workshop in Wuhan, the “motor city” in central Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China puts electric-car makers on notice in probe mentioning Evergrande, Baoneng after tightening oversight on fintech companies
- Provincial-level government officials told to investigate details of new-energy vehicle projects approved since 2015, according to a November 13 circular
- Circular singles out Evergrande and Baoneng groups, which have large investments in NEV ventures
Topic | China technology
Workers are busy on the production lines at the workshop in Wuhan, the “motor city” in central Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. Photo: Xinhua