A robot retrieving medicines in the pharmacy of the Argenteuil hospital, in Argenteuil, a Paris suburb, as technology changes how business and services are delivered in pandemic. Photo: AFP A robot retrieving medicines in the pharmacy of the Argenteuil hospital, in Argenteuil, a Paris suburb, as technology changes how business and services are delivered in pandemic. Photo: AFP
A robot retrieving medicines in the pharmacy of the Argenteuil hospital, in Argenteuil, a Paris suburb, as technology changes how business and services are delivered in pandemic. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

Alibaba Health stock jumps on earnings report as Covid-19 fuels health care spending

  • The health care arm of Alibaba Group turned around in the latest interim report as Covid-19 raised awareness and demand
  • Stock has risen 127 per cent this year as demand for health care stocks has taken hold, with JD Health next in line with its US$4 billion IPO

Topic |   China technology
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 1:41pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A robot retrieving medicines in the pharmacy of the Argenteuil hospital, in Argenteuil, a Paris suburb, as technology changes how business and services are delivered in pandemic. Photo: AFP A robot retrieving medicines in the pharmacy of the Argenteuil hospital, in Argenteuil, a Paris suburb, as technology changes how business and services are delivered in pandemic. Photo: AFP
A robot retrieving medicines in the pharmacy of the Argenteuil hospital, in Argenteuil, a Paris suburb, as technology changes how business and services are delivered in pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE