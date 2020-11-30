Young people in China are increasingly using their phones to manage their wealth and trade stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE Young people in China are increasingly using their phones to manage their wealth and trade stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Young people in China are increasingly using their phones to manage their wealth and trade stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Companies

Tencent-backed online brokerage Futu taps Hong Kong IPO frenzy to lure paying users

  • Futu is tapping investors’ hunger for IPOs to lure more paying customers, targeting Chinese millennials as more people trade stocks on smartphones
  • Hong Kong has hosted 125 IPOs raising US$39.1 billion so far this year, putting it on track to finish the year with the highest fund raised in 10 years

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 5:00pm, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Young people in China are increasingly using their phones to manage their wealth and trade stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE Young people in China are increasingly using their phones to manage their wealth and trade stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Young people in China are increasingly using their phones to manage their wealth and trade stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE