Young people in China are increasingly using their phones to manage their wealth and trade stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tencent-backed online brokerage Futu taps Hong Kong IPO frenzy to lure paying users
- Futu is tapping investors’ hunger for IPOs to lure more paying customers, targeting Chinese millennials as more people trade stocks on smartphones
- Hong Kong has hosted 125 IPOs raising US$39.1 billion so far this year, putting it on track to finish the year with the highest fund raised in 10 years
Topic | IPO
Young people in China are increasingly using their phones to manage their wealth and trade stocks. Photo: EPA-EFE