Cafe de Coral’s revenue was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and sank by 24.3 per cent in the six months ended September 30. Photo: K Y Cheng
Government subsidies help Hong Kong fast-food firm Cafe de Coral avoid first-half losses
- Company’s net profit rose by 8.4 per cent to HK$162.3 million, thanks to HK$338.9 million in monetary relief
- We fully paid government’s Employment Support Scheme funds to staff in Hong Kong, CEO says
Topic | Hong Kong company reporting season
Cafe de Coral’s revenue was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and sank by 24.3 per cent in the six months ended September 30. Photo: K Y Cheng