Cafe de Coral’s revenue was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and sank by 24.3 per cent in the six months ended September 30. Photo: K Y Cheng Cafe de Coral’s revenue was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and sank by 24.3 per cent in the six months ended September 30. Photo: K Y Cheng
Business /  Companies

Government subsidies help Hong Kong fast-food firm Cafe de Coral avoid first-half losses

  • Company’s net profit rose by 8.4 per cent to HK$162.3 million, thanks to HK$338.9 million in monetary relief
  • We fully paid government’s Employment Support Scheme funds to staff in Hong Kong, CEO says

Topic |   Hong Kong company reporting season
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 9:00pm, 26 Nov, 2020

