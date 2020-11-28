People in a park in Beijing. Bosideng anticipates buoyant sales as the New Year approaches. Photo: Shutterstock Images People in a park in Beijing. Bosideng anticipates buoyant sales as the New Year approaches. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong-listed Chinese down jacket maker Bosideng boosted by younger consumers, posts 42 per cent jump in first-half profit

  • Hong Kong-listed Bosideng International reports rise in earnings for six-month period ended September 30
  • The market in China for down jackets could hit 138 billion yuan this year

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:00pm, 28 Nov, 2020

